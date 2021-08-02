JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Underweight

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
TDS opened at $22.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 102,722 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,759,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,865,000 after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
