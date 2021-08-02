JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Underweight

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

TDS opened at $22.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 102,722 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,759,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,865,000 after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

