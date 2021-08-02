JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.34%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

