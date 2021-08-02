Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.25 ($4.16).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday.

JUP stock traded up GBX 4.07 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 274.47 ($3.59). The company had a trading volume of 2,196,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,107. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.18. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

In other news, insider Roger Yates purchased 200,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £532,000 ($695,061.41). Also, insider David Cruickshank purchased 30,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($107,786.78).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

