JustBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,311.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $5,311.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00139090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,706.07 or 0.99834959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00843862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.