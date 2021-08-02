JustLiquidity Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $304.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.93 or 0.00014970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00102578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00138777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,632.30 or 0.99990660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00842737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

