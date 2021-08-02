Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.94. 9,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,201,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $717.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

