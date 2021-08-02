KardiaChain (KAI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.10 Million

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KardiaChain has a total market capitalization of $160.92 million and $1.10 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KardiaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00103116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00138962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,783.84 or 1.00180881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.10 or 0.00841320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KardiaChain Profile

KardiaChain’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,613,000,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

Buying and Selling KardiaChain

