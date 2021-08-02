KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,393,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

NYSE ELS opened at $83.80 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.