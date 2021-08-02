KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,936,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 12.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL opened at $146.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $154.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

