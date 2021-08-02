Kemacoin (KEMA) One Day Volume Hits $4.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $9,658.13 and approximately $4.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017278 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 102.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.