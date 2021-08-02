Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $1,000.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Emmi stock opened at $967.27 on Friday. Emmi has a one year low of $958.74 and a one year high of $967.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $967.27.
About Emmi
