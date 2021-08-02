Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.49

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.49 and last traded at $91.60, with a volume of 25053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.71.

PPRUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

