KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITGR. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $97.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67. Integer has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $21,209,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $8,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

