KeyCorp Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $190.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $104.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after buying an additional 179,394 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.