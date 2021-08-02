KeyCorp Raises Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $107.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITGR. Argus upgraded Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE ITGR opened at $97.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.35. Integer has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Integer by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Integer by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $2,922,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $35,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

