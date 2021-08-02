Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,070. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 485.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,094,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

