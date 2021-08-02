Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.