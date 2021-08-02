Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,326 Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQL opened at $20.80 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

