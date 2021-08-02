Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,511 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,800,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10,803.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,041.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $614,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

