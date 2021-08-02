Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,338 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $105.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.73. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

