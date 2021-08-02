Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,757 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,736,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 913,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,825,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.03 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16.

