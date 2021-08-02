Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $298,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 228,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 194,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 36.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.4% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ORI stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.