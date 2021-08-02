Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,444.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 91,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $13,064,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

