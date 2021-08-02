Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$77.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra reissued a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.42.

KL opened at C$53.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$76.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.68.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. Analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.3364471 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 20.04%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

