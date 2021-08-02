KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Short Interest Update

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLDiscovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

KLDI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260. KLDiscovery has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. Equities analysts expect that KLDiscovery will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

