KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Short Interest Update

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLDiscovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
KLDI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260. KLDiscovery has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69.
KLDiscovery Company Profile
KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.
