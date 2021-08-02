Konomi Network (KONO) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $9.00 million and $2.59 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.68 or 0.00816302 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00091358 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

