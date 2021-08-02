Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,748. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,027,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 489,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,531,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

