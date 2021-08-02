Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $463.35 million, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

