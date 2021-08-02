Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Tops $1.77 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $148.20 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $208.51 or 0.00525781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

