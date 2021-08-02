Kwmg LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.