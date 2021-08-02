Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of IGF opened at $45.88 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

