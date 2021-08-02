Lake Street Capital Increases Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $57.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

