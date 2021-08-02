Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

NYSE:GS traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $378.50. 104,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

