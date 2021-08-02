Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.59. The stock had a trading volume of 55,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,787. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $431.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

