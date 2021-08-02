Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $364.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,660,184. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $368.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

