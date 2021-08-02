Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,900 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,883. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 39.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LKFN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

