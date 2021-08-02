Lancashire’s (LRE) “Sector perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRE. Barclays upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 882.83 ($11.53).

Lancashire stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 646 ($8.44). 207,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 631.51. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 461.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

