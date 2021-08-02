Landbox Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $603,309.57 and $384,418.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00102462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,861.74 or 0.99944143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00840153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

