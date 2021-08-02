Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 112.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 111.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. 1,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,299. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 31.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

