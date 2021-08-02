Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.62% of Lannett worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lannett by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

LCI opened at $4.64 on Monday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $192.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

