Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $12.90 on Friday. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.23 million and a P/E ratio of -10.84.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,679,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

