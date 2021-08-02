Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $12.90 on Friday. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.23 million and a P/E ratio of -10.84.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.