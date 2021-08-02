Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.43 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Latch has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

