LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

IWB stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.72. 15,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $249.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

