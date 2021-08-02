Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.5% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

