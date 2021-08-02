Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 60 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 88.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,594,000 after acquiring an additional 459,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

IQVIA stock opened at $247.70 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.84. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

