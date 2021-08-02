LegalZoom.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LZ) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th

LegalZoom.com’s (NASDAQ:LZ) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. LegalZoom.com had issued 19,121,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $535,388,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During LegalZoom.com’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

LZ opened at $36.78 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

