Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

LEG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.05. 1,249,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.