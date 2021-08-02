Lemonade (LMND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $87.06 on Monday. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.22.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade makes up 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

