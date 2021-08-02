Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 312,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $105.15 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

