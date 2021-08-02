Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 129,496 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 127,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

LEVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.29. 3,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $208.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

